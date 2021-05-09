Not sabotaging farmers protest but won't allow violation of COVID-19 curbs, says Amarinder Singh

"Nobody can be allowed to play with the lives of the people," he reiterated.

Earlier, leaders of the two organisations had misinterpreted his statement to raise doubts about his intentions towards the ongoing farmers' stir against the black Farm Laws, said the Chief Minister.

"How can my government go against the interests of the farmers when it was the first in the country to move the amendment laws in the Vidhan Sabha to annul the draconian Farm Laws of the Central Government?" asked the Chief Minister, asserting that as far as the central laws were concerned, his government's stand against them had been clear and consistent.

Noting that the situation in the state was extremely grim, the Chief Minister said that as on May 6, the state had 24-hour case load of 8,874, 154 deaths, 265 patients admitted in isolation facility, 30 patients on High Dependency Unit and 16 on Ventilator Support.

"This is not the time to play politics but to put all our energies into protecting the life of every human being," he said.