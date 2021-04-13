Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's principal adviser Prashant Kishor has 'no decision-making authority': CMO after Clubhouse audio leak

Punjab Chief Minister's Office has categorically stated that poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been appointed as Captain Amarinder Singh's principal advisor ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, has no decision-making authority. "His (Kishor’s) role as my principal advisor is limited. It is only advisory in nature, with no decision-making authority vested in him," Singh was quoted as saying by the CMO.

This comes amid reports of resentment brewing in the Punjab Congress over Prashant Kishor deciding on the tickets for the polls. According to a report, Kishor has proposed to change at least 30 sitting MLAs in order to neutralize anti-incumbency in the state.

As per an Indian Express report, Kishor's proposal has not gone down well. Several leaders are questioning his authority, saying it was a prerogative of the Congress party to decide on the tickets and that the poll strategist was not an appointee of the party.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has given a clarification over Kishor's involvement in deciding the tickets. "There is no question of it. Kishor has no say in the matter," Singh was quoted as saying by the CMO.