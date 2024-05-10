India Weather Update: Heatwave To Prevail In Rajasthan; Other States Likely To Receive Rainfall, IMD Forecast Says

Unsplash

Heatwave conditions have are expected to continue in parts of Rajasthan, according to India Meterological Department's (IMD) weather forecast on Friday. Maximum temperatures ranging from 43°C to 46°C across many areas in West Rajasthan and temperatures above 40°C in isolated pockets across other states like East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Telangana have been recorded.

Rainfall in various parts

However, the IMD forecast stated that their is a significant shift in weather patterns is across various regions starting today, with scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms anticipated over West Bengal and Sikkim, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 km/h. This rainfall is expected to last until May 12. In Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, winds may reach up to 50-60 km/h.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted for Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during this period, with the possibility of similar conditions in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Western and central India

A cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra and a trough from northwest Rajasthan to west Vidarbha are influencing weather patterns in central India. This influence is causing isolated to scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) in Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Hailstorm activity is also a possibility in parts of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha on May 10.

Rainfall in south India

In south India, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka, will experience scattered rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 km/h). Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in parts of these regions as well.

Weather forecast for north India

In the northern parts of India, a Western Disturbance as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies with its axis above 5.8 km mean sea level has brought about rainfall and thunderstorms to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

While some areas face a reprieve from the heat, hot and humid weather is likely to persist in isolated pockets along the coastal areas of Gujarat for the next five days. Heat wave conditions may continue in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan.