Khalistani Separatist Amritpal Singh Moves High Court, Seeks 7-Day Release To File Election Nomination

Amritpal Singh | ANI

Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief and Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh, who is currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, knocked on the door of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday seeking temporary release for seven days to file his nomination to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Sri Khadoor Sahib constituency.

In his petition, Amritpal Singh mentioned that the last day for filing nomination is May 14.

According to reports, a single-judge bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj may hear the petition on Friday.

In his petition, Amritpal has sought directions from the relevant authorities to make arrangements for him to file his nomination papers.

The petition, filed through his counsel Imaan Singh Khara, seeks directions from the Punjab government, the Election Commission of India, the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail, and the Punjab State Election Commission to make arrangements.

According to an Indian Express report, the petition mentions that Amritpal Singh's father wrote a letter on May 2 to the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, seeking instructions and guidelines regarding the nomination.

His father also wrote another letter to the Amritsar District Magistrate to provide necessary directions to the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail, to administer the oath to the petitioner and send a certified copy to the Returning Officer.

The petition mentions one more letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner of India and the Punjab CEO to provide necessary means to facilitate the petitioner to file his nomination and complete other formalities.

Amritpal's counsel has stated that he will contest as an independent candidate.

The voting in Punjab will be held on June 1, 2024, for all 13 constituencies in the state.

This year, AAP has fielded Laljit Singh Bhullar from the Khadoor Sahib seat. Manjeet Singh Manna Mianwind is being fielded by BJP. If all goes well, Amritpal Singh will contest as an independent candidate.

