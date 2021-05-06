COVID-19: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh urges Congress MPs to pressurize Centre to augment supplies of oxygen, tankers, vaccines

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation, many states have been facing oxygen shortage, medical emergencies, etc which has created panic in many hospitals. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today urged Congress MPs from the state to pressurize the Centre to augment supplies of oxygen, tankers, vaccines and vital medicines to help the state government effectively fight the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

The CM held a meeting with the state Congress MPs over the covid situation.

Despite surge, the CM on Wednesday again ruled out a complete lockdown, noting that the restrictions currently in place were more stringent than the lockdown conditions in many other states. He also announced a series of relaxations and relief measures to alleviate the woes of various sections of the people amid the prolonged crisis.