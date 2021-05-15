Bureaucrats of all Madhya Pradesh departments join hands to wipe out corona

BHOPAL: Many bureaucrats—together with those of the medical and health departments—have swung into action to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The officials have been allotted different departments connected with Covid-19 so that there is no pressure only on one person.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains have connected the officers of various departments with additional chief secretary of the health and medical education department Mohd Suleman and health commissioner Akash Tripathi. They are looking after different work. These officers are doing the corona-related work, as well as the job of their respective departments.

Additional chief secretary of the public health engineering department Malay Shrivastava has been asked to deal with oxygen-related issues. He is dealing with purchase and distribution of oxygen. A team, comprising secretary of MSME Vivek Porwal and drug controller P Narhari, is working under Shrivastava. Director of the state education centre Dhanraju is also assisting them.

Principal secretary of industries Sanjay Shukla has been given the responsibility of looking after the temporary hospital in Bina. Apart from that, he has been asked to ensure that oxygen plants are set up in Madhya Pradesh.