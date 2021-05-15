Corona curfew extended in over a dozen districts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Several districts have decided to extend the corona curfew after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the District Crisis Management Committees to meet and decide on plans to counter the corona scourge at the local level.

About a dozen collectors announced the extension of the corona curfew on Saturday. Some collectors decided to extend it by 10 days, while others extended it till May 31. The extension of curfew was decided on the basis of numbers of new cases and recovery rates in the districts.

The collector of Gwalior has decided to extend the curfew till May 17 for the time being. Half a dozen districts have decided to extend it till May 24. The districts that will remain locked till May 24 include Betul, Satna, Guna, Chhindwara, Chhatarpur and Narsinghpur.

Five district committees—those of Raisen, Sagar, Mandla, Umaria and Vidisha—have recommended that the corona curfew be extended till May 31. These districts will enforce corona curfew where movement of only essential services will be allowed. Moreover, agricultural procurement will continue and farmers and staff engaged in procurement will be exempted.

Moreover, PDS shops, industries and vegetable and fruit mandis can resume their work under restrictions detailed by the district management committees. Movements to and from the bus station, railway station and airport will also be allowed.