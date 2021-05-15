Madhya Pradesh: Positivity rate has not gone below 20% in Bhopal

BHOPAL: One month has passed since the corona curfew was declared, but the positivity rate has remained at 20%. The corona curfew has been continuously extended, since the positivity rate has not declined.

At the same time, the problems of the common man have only increased. The number of deaths, as well as that of patients, has come down in the state capital, but the positivity rate shows no signs of decreasing. The positivity rate was 23% on May 14, 20% on May 13, 26% on May 12 and 27% on May 11. But, on May 10, it was as low as 19%.

According to the doctors, if the people follow the corona protocols in letter and spirit, the chain of the virus will be broken in 15 days.

Despite the month-long curfew, if the positivity rate has not declined, it means that those who are afflicted with the virus have links with those who are not infected. This is why the positivity rate has not declined. The continuous rise and fall in the number of Covid-19 cases indicates that it will take a long time to wipe out the virus.