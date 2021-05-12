Madhya Pradesh: Education officers instructed to clear all dues and annuity of teachers who died of corona

Bhopal: The school education department has instructed education officers of all districts to immediately clear all the dues and annuity of the teachers who have died of corona.
Commissioner, school education, Jaishri Kiyawat issued instructions to District Education Officers on Wednesday. ìThis is a difficult time and all officials should remain very sensitive. All formalities related to payment, in case of death, should be completed immediately,î said Kiyawat.
Kiyawat also instructed that formalities related to enrolment and creating of employment identity of the newly recruited teachers should also be done with promptness. She said that she had received complaints that a section of newly appointed teachers are yet to receive their employment ID, this is hampering disbursal of salary. This anomaly should be removed immediately, she instructed.
More than 334 teachers have died of corona so far, across the state while more than 1650 are afflicted with deadly corona virus.
Teachers are yet to get corona warrior status by state government but they are put on various duties related to corona pandemic. This includes duties like survey of Covid patients in villages and towns, at Covid vaccination centres, at border check points besides others.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)