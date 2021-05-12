Madhya Pradesh: Education officers instructed to clear all dues and annuity of teachers who died of corona

Bhopal: The school education department has instructed education officers of all districts to immediately clear all the dues and annuity of the teachers who have died of corona.

Commissioner, school education, Jaishri Kiyawat issued instructions to District Education Officers on Wednesday. ìThis is a difficult time and all officials should remain very sensitive. All formalities related to payment, in case of death, should be completed immediately,î said Kiyawat.

Kiyawat also instructed that formalities related to enrolment and creating of employment identity of the newly recruited teachers should also be done with promptness. She said that she had received complaints that a section of newly appointed teachers are yet to receive their employment ID, this is hampering disbursal of salary. This anomaly should be removed immediately, she instructed.