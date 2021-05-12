Bhopal: DAP fertiliser rates raised from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,900

BHOPAL: Not good news for farmers! Rates of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertilisers have been increased amid the corona pandemic. The state government has increased the rates of this essential fertiliser by 58%.

The 50-kg sack of DAP fertiliser that used to cost Rs 1,200 will now be available for Rs 1,900. Farmer leaders have expressed their concern over the hike in the rate as it is the most-used form of fertiliser after urea.

Farmer leader Kedar Sirohi said that increasing the price of this essential item had come as a shocker for the farmers who are already reeling under pressure due to inflation in the prices of several other farm products.