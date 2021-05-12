Bhopal: DAP fertiliser rates raised from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,900

BHOPAL: Not good news for farmers! Rates of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertilisers have been increased amid the corona pandemic. The state government has increased the rates of this essential fertiliser by 58%.
The 50-kg sack of DAP fertiliser that used to cost Rs 1,200 will now be available for Rs 1,900. Farmer leaders have expressed their concern over the hike in the rate as it is the most-used form of fertiliser after urea.
Farmer leader Kedar Sirohi said that increasing the price of this essential item had come as a shocker for the farmers who are already reeling under pressure due to inflation in the prices of several other farm products.
ìThe rates of petrol and diesel are spitalling upwards almost every day. The Union and state governments that have been promising to double the income of farmers are now giving us this kind of a shock,î said Sirohi.
Sirohi said that farmers get DAP at subsidised rates. The increased rate of Rs 1,900 is the subsidised rate. ìMy sources say that these rates could be further increased to Rs 2,100,î he said.
The corona-induced lockdown has added to the problems of farmers in selling their produce. The price of diesel has been increasing and now the rate of DAP being increasedóall these factors combined would have an adverse impact on both the farmers and the agriculture sector, he added.
