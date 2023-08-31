Sana Khan Murder Case: Nagpur Police Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Information On Her Corpse

BJP Leader Sana Khan Was Allegedly Murdered In MP's Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nagpur police have announced Rs 1 lakh reward to whoever finds BJP functionary Sana Khan’s body. The announcement came 28 days after her alleged murder as police struggle to locate her corpse.

Nagpur's Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar has assured that the identity of the informant would remain confidential to encourage individuals to come forward with any leads that could aid the ongoing probe.

The case has taken a grim and complex dimension. Despite the passage of 28 days since the incident, the police have yet to locate Sana Khan's body.

The search operation spans across villages within a 50-kilometer radius of the river where it is suspected her body might have been disposed of.

Efforts have escalated with the formation of three new investigative teams dispatched from Nagpur to Jabalpur. These teams are tirelessly working to find the truth behind this incident.

In connection with the case, Nagpur Police have made five arrests so far.

Even Tendukheda MLA, Sanju Sharma, has been brought in for questioning to aid the investigation.

The circumstances leading to Sana Khan's death are reported to involve a financial dispute amounting to ₹50 lakh.

Her husband, Amit alias Pappu Sahu, is alleged to have confessed to the murder, claiming that the financial discord drove him to commit the unthinkable act.

Reportedly, the murder took place on August 2 in a Jabalpur flat.

Subsequently, Sana's body was purportedly disposed of in the Hirna River, located within the Shahpura Police jurisdiction.

