 MP: 3 Men Arrested After Video Showing Mob Thrashing Woman At Sagar Bus Stand Goes Viral
Authorities have taken a strong stance on the matter, ensuring that those responsible for the assault are brought to justice.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
article-image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three men have been arrested after a video showing a mob allegedly thrashing a woman at Sagar bus stand went viral on social media. Sagar Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Tiwari, has confirmed the arrests. The disturbing video showed a group of man engaging in a physical altercation with the woman, as she pled for the mercy.

article-image

According to the information, the woman is mentally challenged. On the day of the incident, the woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, when she started abusing passersby and the shopkeepers and created ruckus on the road.

This alleged behavior is believed to have escalated the situation, leading to the unfortunate physical assault captured in the video. Authorities have taken a strong stance on the matter after the video was widely circulated on the social media, drawing flak from public.

The arrested individuals are currently under investigation, and their identities and charges are expected to be revealed as the inquiry progresses. 

article-image

