Sagar Regional Industries Conclave 2024: Madhya Pradesh Receives Investment Proposals Worth ₹23K Crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 23,000 crore at the Regional Industries Conclave (RIC) in Sagar on Friday.

More than 27,000 youths will get jobs in these industries. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the information with journalists after the conclave.

Letters of intent have been handed over to 96 industrial units. The government will allot 240 acres to these industries.

Yadav said Sagar would be developed into a silver cluster and Khajuraho into a film city. He also announced that an airport would be set up in Sagar.

A data centre, to be established in Sagar at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore, will provide jobs to 1,000 youths. At the RIC, it was announced that a big investment would be made Niwari. Pacific Meta Steel will set up a plant at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore in Niwar.

Sunil Bansal of the Bansal Group announced that his group would invest Rs 1,350 crore in medical, hotel and energy sectors. Bansal also said that four super specialty hospitals would be set up in the state.

सागर में निवेश महाकुम्भ

औद्योगिक विकास का नया अध्याय...



असीम संभावनाओं की भूमि मध्यप्रदेश को देश का शीर्ष औद्योगिक केंद्र के रूप में प्रतिष्ठित करने की कड़ी में 'Regional Industry Conclave' में सहभागिता की। इस अवसर पर वर्चुअल माध्यम से MPIDC के सागर कार्यालय का भूमिपूजन और सागर… pic.twitter.com/eEUFaFPMiA — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 27, 2024

CM Yadav said the Ken-Betwa project would help the farmers to irrigate over 2.50 lakh hectares in Bundelkhand. The project will change the landscape of the region, he said.

The Chief Minister virtually laid the foundation of the regional office of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and inaugurated an office of the corporation in Tamil Nadu.