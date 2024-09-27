Madhya Pradesh: 38 IFS Officers Transferred, Prakash Bharti Is New Bhopal Divisional Forest Officer; Check Full List

Madhya Pradesh's Forest Department Transfers 38 IFS Officers In One Go | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest Department of Madhya Pradesh has transferred 38 IFS officers. In these, DFOs of 16 districts including Bhopal have been changed on Friday. Bhopal DFO Alok Pathak has also been transferred. In place of Pathak, Prakash Bharti has been made the Divisional Forest Officer of Bhopal.

Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) of Khargone, Ujjain, Betul, Seoni, Sidhi, Ashok Nagar, Satna, Balaghat, Damoh, Shajapur Panna, Bhind, Morena, Rewa, Raisen and Bhopal districts have been changed.

List for transferred DFO

Madhya Pradesh Forest Department Secretariat

Madhya Pradesh Forest Department Secretariat

Madhya Pradesh Forest Department Secretariat