Overheard In Bhopal: Retiring IAS Officers Eye City For Settlement; Competition For Key Positions & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Plan to settle in Bhopal

Many about-to-retire IAS officers may be living in Delhi for longtime, but they want to settle only in Bhopal. One of them, retiring next year, has purchased a house in the state capital. Now, he is overhauling the building to make it liveable. He has said to his near and dear ones that he may work anywhere, but he will, but settle in Bhopal.

Likewise, a Sahib and his wife, both IAS officers, are planning to settle in the state capital. The Sahib is on the verge of retirement, and madam, too, is retiring soon. This is the reason why, during her recent trip to the state capital, she chalked out a plan for their settlement. She spent most of the time in a bank during her stay in the state capital.

As madam had invested most of her earnings in Bhopal, she was calculating it, sitting in the bank. Similarly, a few other officers are searching for a piece of land in Bhopal to build a shelter.

Bid to get out of loop line

A female bureaucrat, posted in a department considered a loop line by the IAS officers, is pulling out all the stops to return to the mainstream administration. She has already tried to get posting as commissioner in a division. A Sahib, holding a judicial position in an organisation, also recommended that she should be transferred. But her efforts fell through. The madam is again trying to get out of the place where she is working now. The government is on good terms with the Sahib who has been appointed in the organisation. The head of the state also respects him. Thus, madam is trying for her transfer through the Sahib. There are reports that a big boss in the organisation has recently discussed some issues, including her transfer, with the government. There is not much time left for Madam’s retirement. So, she is trying to go to an important department where she may spend some time before her retirement. It is also true that longtime has passed since she was posted to the loop line.

Efforts for posting

Many officers are aiming at the chair of a madam holding an important position in an organisation. Three years have passed since she was posted in the department. IAS officers think madam may be transferred anytime. So, many of them have swung into action to get the post. Since important jobs of a big department are done through this organisation, the IAS officers have special liking for this post. A female officer posted in the state capital is also trying to get the position through Big Madam whom she has requested several times to transfer her to the organisation. Big madam has a soft corner for this female officer. Against this backdrop, she wants a woman officer to be in the organisation. For this reason, some officers want the transfer list to be released after madam’s retirement, so that one of them may get a chance to join the organisation.

Worried officers

A few officers are worried as Big Madam is retiring in a few days. A Principal Secretary (PS) is continuing in a department only because of madam’s blessings. Few like the PS’s style of working, but because of madam’s backing, he has not been transferred. There are whispers in the corridors of power that the Sahib will be removed from the department after Madam's retirement. Similarly, another PS, who also got an important department because of madam, is set to lose his importance in the government. In the same way, an officer holding a plum position may also be removed after her retirement. He is, however, making all efforts to remain in the department even after madam's retirement. Likewise, a female officer may lose the collectorship of a district. In the past few days, Big Madam has transferred many officers of her choice. Now, all of them are making efforts to stick to their positions.

Tug of war

A tug-of-war is going on among the officers in an important department. After the change of chief minister in the state, many officers have been shifted from the department. The Principal Secretary (PS) is not on good terms with his subordinates. Most of the officials in the department are new, and PS wants his orders to be carried out as soon as they are issued. There are reports that a female officer of the department had a heated exchange over some issues with PS. As the female officer is not in the habit of sitting in office for longtime, a few cases remain pending. PS pulled her up for not disposing of the files. But as she is not in the habit of being taken to task, she, too, gave some reply to PS. The officers posted in the department are not happy with PS’s style of working. There are reports that most of the officers in the department want to be transferred from there. At the same time, PS is also not happy with the functioning of the officers, so there may be some major changes in the department in the coming days.

Who is next?

The bureaucrats in the state are keeping an eye on the government’s next choice for any important position after it appointed an unexpected candidate as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC). The government has not appointed any retired IAS officer as information commissioner this time. An about-to-retire IAS officer made efforts to get a position in the State Information Commission (SIC), but his attempts came to naught. Now IAS officers have their eyes set on two posts. The tenure of an officer holding an important position has ended. As the government is yet to appoint someone to the post, the officer is continuing in office. A few bureaucrats are watching the government’s choice of a candidate for this position, too. There are possibilities of Big Madam being appointed to this post, but other about-to-retire bureaucrats are also in the race for it. Along with this, another position is falling vacant in January. Many officers are in the race for this position. Nevertheless, after the sudden decision on the appointment of information commissioners, the bureaucrats are not sure who Lady Luck will smile on. Nitendra Sharma