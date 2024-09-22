 Railway Employee’s Wife Duped Of Rs 80K, Documents In Bhopal
HomeBhopalRailway Employee’s Wife Duped Of Rs 80K, Documents In Bhopal

Railway Employee’s Wife Duped Of Rs 80K, Documents In Bhopal

The complainant approached the police on Sunday. Bajaria police station TI Jitendra Gurjar told Free Press that Shailaja Kumari (32) was duped.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man approached the wife of a railway employee in Bajaria on Saturday, telling her that the police would raid her house soon, and that she should hide the cash, documents and ornaments kept inside her house somewhere else. He asked her to hand over the valuables to him, which she did.

As soon as he got them, he ran away from there. The complainant approached the police on Sunday. Bajaria police station TI Jitendra Gurjar told Free Press that Shailaja Kumari (32) was duped. She stays with her husband Hem Sangwani in the coach factory area of the city. Sangwani is an employee in Indian Railways.

On Saturday noon, Kumari was alone at her house when an unidentified man knocked on the door. He told her that the police are about to raid her house to inspect the unaccounted cash, as well as gold and silver ornaments. He added that the police would take away the valuables along with them.

The petrified woman collected cash worth Rs 80,000, valuables and documents. When she was about to hide them, the man advised to give them to him to hide them at a safe place. Kumari did the same, after which the man fled. When Sangwani came back home on Saturday night, Kumari narrated the incident to him. The duo approached the police on Sunday who have registered a case. Investigation is underway.

