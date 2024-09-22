Deductions From Salary Of All Cops From DGP To Constable To Collect Rs 80L In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All ranks of Madhya Pradesh Police will chip in with their contributions to collect sum of Rs 80 lakh next month. The amount will go to the All India Police Sports Control Board - an umbrella body of state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The police forces of all states have to contribute to the corpus of the All India Police Sports Control Board, which organises sports competitions and tournaments for police personnel at regional and national levels. Director, Intelligence Bureau, is the ex-officio chairman of the Board.

The aims and objectives of the Board is to organise and conduct All India Police Games and the All India Police Duty Meet once in a year. At present police forces of 51 States and UT Police Forces and Central Police Organisations are members of the Board.

At present total of 18 clusters of sports events including 28 disciplines are being conducted by various State/ UT Police forces and CPOs on rotation basis every year under the aegis of Board in which around 12,000 sportspersons (Men & Women) representing various States and CPOs take part. ADG welfare, Anil Kumar said the MP police used to contribute Rs 20 lakh every financial year to the corpus. The amount due in the financial year 2023-24 was paid in April 2023.

However, the Board raised Madhya Pradesh's share to Rs 50 lakh per year from the last fiscal. However, that information reached the state police in May, when the amount had already been paid through deductions from the salaries of the police personnel.

Thus, in the current FY (2024-25), the state police has to pay a total of Rs 80 lakh to the Sports Board, which includes Rs 50 lakh for this year and Rs 30 lakh arrears for the last year. He said that accordingly, the orders have been issued to deduct Rs 70 from the salary of all police personnel right from the DGP to the constable. The deductions would be made from the salary for September 2024 paid in October. The total strength of the state police force is around 1.04 lakh and as such the deductions will yield a total sum of Rs 73 lakh.