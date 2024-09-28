Industrialists Ready To Invest After One-To-One Dialogue With CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held one-on-one discussions with industrialists and investors at the Sagar Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) for investment and industrial activities in the state. Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, A N Sriram, informed Yadav about the plans to establish a Skill Development Institute for youths alongside the expansion of the Bina Refinery.

Similarly, S K Das, executive Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, said that natural gas production in Hatta would begin by 2026-27. It will not only generate revenue but also create employment opportunities, he said. Yadav also discussed the establishment of food processing units and employment opportunities with Anil Tiwari, director of Swasti Agro Science Private Limited, and Pramil Jindal, Managing Director of Baramalt. Chairman and Managing Director of Sunkind Group, Hanish Gupta; Chairman of Insolation Green Energy, Manish Gupta; and CEO of Alpex Solar Limited, Aditya Sehgal, showed interest in investing in the energy and renewable energy sector.

Considering the vast potential in the IT and semiconductor sectors in the state, Raunak Chaudhary, Managing Director of Aceds Private Limited, and Navjot Singh Sandhu, Managing Director of Data Centrics, also held discussions with Yadav. Discussions regarding human resources and mining were held with Agyat Gupta, Managing Director of Avani Apparel, and J P Agarwal of Pacific Metasteel. A one-on-one discussion about skill development activities for youth also held with Anil Sirvaiya, president of DICCI Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav also held one-on-one discussions with Manoj Soni, CEO of Ease My Trip, and S Ram, a representative of Fly Ola, about promoting the tourism industry and plans for the aviation sector. Sunil Bansal, Promoter of Bansal Group, briefed the Chief Minister about the solar power plant in the state and hospital construction plans in Jabalpur, Indore, and Gwalior. Chairman of Dara Engineering & Infrastructure, Papu Ram Vishnoi; Managing Director of Sigma Engineering, Hasan Sardar Khan; and Director of Swarn Bharat Steel Private Limited, Anil Singh Dangi, discussed the infrastructure development sector in the state.