 Retired Soldier Duped Of Over ₹9 Lakh On Pretext Of Getting Job In MP's Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRetired Soldier Duped Of Over ₹9 Lakh On Pretext Of Getting Job In MP's Jabalpur

Retired Soldier Duped Of Over ₹9 Lakh On Pretext Of Getting Job In MP's Jabalpur

The police have warned people to be careful and not trust anyone who promises a government job in exchange for money.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A retired soldier was cheated of ₹9.5 lakh after being promised a job in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

To make the offer look real, accused gave soldier a fake joining letter.

Read Also
Shocker! Woman Throws Boiling Water On Husband For Sleeping Till Late In MP's Gwalior
article-image

According to information, the victim, Ashok Kumar Kushwaha, a retired soldier and resident of Lalmati Siddhbaba, filed a complaint with the police. He was given false hopes of getting a job by a fraudster named Rajesh Kumar Rajbhar.

Ashok Kumar told the police that Rajesh Rajbhar claimed to help him get a job in the Military College of Communication Engineering, Mahu. The fake job was for the position of Telecommunication Civil Engineer. To make the offer look real, Rajesh gave Ashok Kumar a fake joining letter.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After Successful Surgeries
Mumbai News: 'Genetic And Lifestyle Factors Behind Trigeminal Neuralgia,' Say Neurosurgeons After Successful Surgeries
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns
Maharashtra Clears Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai, Experts Flag Safety And Congestion Concerns
Read Also
15-Year-Old Female Helper Asked To Stay Late To Attend Patient, Raped By Doctor At Medical Clinic In...
article-image

After receiving the money in his and his wife’s bank accounts, Rajesh did not provide any real job or further help.

Instead, he disappeared. Ashok Kumar approached the Ranjhi Police and filed a complaint about the cheating.

During investigation, it was found that Rajesh Kumar Rajbhar was already involved in other fraud cases related to fake army recruitments. Police registered a case of cheating against him and started further investigation.

The police have warned people to be careful and not trust anyone who promises a government job in exchange for money.

They advised people to report such cases immediately to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

26-Year-Old Woman Divorced On Road After Dowry Demands Were Not Met In MP’s Datia

26-Year-Old Woman Divorced On Road After Dowry Demands Were Not Met In MP’s Datia

Retired Soldier Duped Of Over ₹9 Lakh On Pretext Of Getting Job In MP's Jabalpur

Retired Soldier Duped Of Over ₹9 Lakh On Pretext Of Getting Job In MP's Jabalpur

New ‘RailOne’ App By Indian Railways Makes Ticketing And Travel Easier For MP Passengers; Check...

New ‘RailOne’ App By Indian Railways Makes Ticketing And Travel Easier For MP Passengers; Check...

Two Men Caught For Raping Brother’s Wife In His Absence, Threatening Her To Kill Their Infant In...

Two Men Caught For Raping Brother’s Wife In His Absence, Threatening Her To Kill Their Infant In...

40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Husband With Shovel Over Petty Issue In MP’s Datia

40-Year-Old Woman Killed By Her Husband With Shovel Over Petty Issue In MP’s Datia