Retired Soldier Duped Of Over ₹9 Lakh On Pretext Of Getting Job In MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A retired soldier was cheated of ₹9.5 lakh after being promised a job in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

To make the offer look real, accused gave soldier a fake joining letter.

According to information, the victim, Ashok Kumar Kushwaha, a retired soldier and resident of Lalmati Siddhbaba, filed a complaint with the police. He was given false hopes of getting a job by a fraudster named Rajesh Kumar Rajbhar.

Ashok Kumar told the police that Rajesh Rajbhar claimed to help him get a job in the Military College of Communication Engineering, Mahu. The fake job was for the position of Telecommunication Civil Engineer. To make the offer look real, Rajesh gave Ashok Kumar a fake joining letter.

After receiving the money in his and his wife’s bank accounts, Rajesh did not provide any real job or further help.

Instead, he disappeared. Ashok Kumar approached the Ranjhi Police and filed a complaint about the cheating.

During investigation, it was found that Rajesh Kumar Rajbhar was already involved in other fraud cases related to fake army recruitments. Police registered a case of cheating against him and started further investigation.

The police have warned people to be careful and not trust anyone who promises a government job in exchange for money.

They advised people to report such cases immediately to avoid becoming victims of fraud.