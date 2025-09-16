 Shocker! Woman Throws Boiling Water On Husband For Sleeping Till Late In MP's Gwalior
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly poured boiling water on her husband's chest to wake him up in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The man screamed in pain. His family rushed him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place in Bhitarwar, Dabra area of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The victim, Akash Jatav, works as a farmer and RCC mason. He was sleeping till late on Tuesday morning, when his wife Pooja Jatav first poured some hot water into his ear. When he slightly opened his eyes, she poured a full pot of boiling water on him. Not only this, she hit his shoulder with a hammer.

The family immediately took Akash to the Community Health Center. After initial treatment, he was sent to Gwalior hospital for further care.

She often beats him

Akash told the police that Pooja has done such things many times before. She often beats him and threatens to kill him if he listens to anyone else.

He said that he has been suffering like this for many months and had filed complaints several times, but the police took no serious action, calling it a family matter.

Today, Pooja also threw all the household items out of the house. The couple has two children.

Family members said that Pooja is trying to kill Akash and that even her family is not helping. They said it should be solved at home.

Bhitarwar SDOP Jitendra Nagaich said the case is under investigation and further action will be taken soon.

