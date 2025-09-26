Bhopal News: Hi-Tech Policing; Ragging Complaints, Bank Alarms To Reach Police Top Brass Directly | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an important step towards hi-tech policing, Bhopal Police have set up a system where alerts from the national anti-ragging helpline and bank alarms will now reach the police commissioner directly while ensuring immediate response and action.

In a recent case, a distressed college student dialled the anti-ragging helpline late at night. Within hours, police swung into action as the complaint alert had simultaneously reached police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra.

Acting on his instructions, the police intervened without delay. Officials said similar cases of ragging and harassment were dealt with promptly under the new system.

The same mechanism has been extended to banks. Whenever a security alarm rings inside a bank, a direct alert will flash on the police commissioner’s dashboard as well as with senior officers. This allows police teams to respond even before criminals can execute a robbery.

“Through this advanced connectivity system, alerts from control rooms, help lines and alarm points go straight to senior officers. This ensures swift police response and eliminates negligence. With this technology, we have even been able to prevent suicides and stop bank loot incidents in the past,” police commissioner Mishra said.

Besides, meta alerts regarding suicide related posts on social media are also helping cops in taking immediate action and saving lives of the people.