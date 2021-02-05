Recruit candidates from physically handicapped category, rules Madhya Pradesh High Court

BHOPAL: In an order that could have far-reaching repercussions, Jabalpur High Court has ordered that appointment be provided to candidates from the physically handicapped category by February 28.

The verdict was delivered by the principal Bench of Jabalpur High Court headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Vijay Kumar Shukla.

The high court order has come after the state Public Service Commission (PSC) demanded yet another extension of time to implement the order. This time, they had sought five months’ time to implement the order.

Earlier, on June 6, 2020, the PSC had sought three and a half months’ time to implement the order that the high court had delivered on April 29, 2020.

“The present application was filed on 06. 6. 2020 and, thus, a period of more than three and a half months has already lapsed. However, in the interests of justice and keeping in view the peculiar situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, time is extended up to 31. 12. 2020 to carry out the directions issued by this court with a rider that no further extension shall be granted,” the court had then observed.

The high court refused to give further time to the PSC, saying that appointment should be given to the candidates by February 28.