Rajya Shiksha Kendra told not to deprive special kids of toys fearing they’ll break them

BHOPAL: An instruction by the commissioner of the Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK) to the district project coordinators has revealed the mindset of the field staff while dealing with Children with Special Needs (CwSN). The instructors do not let the CwSN play with educational toys fearing they might break them.
Understanding the basic problem after discussions with the coordinators working for CwSN, commissioner, RSK, Dhanaraju has shot off a letter to all district project coordinators to instruct teachers to remain liberal while teaching CwSNs and let them play with educational toys provided to them.
‘Should reach their hands’: ‘It’s been observed that the teachers don’t let the children use educational toys meant for their training fearing that they might break them. The correct use of these educational toys is that they reach the hands of these children and they use it appropriately’— Dhanaraju, commissioner, Rajya Shiksha Kendra
Considering the situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic and in view of the fact that the schools are closed, the commissioner has instructed the district coordinators to ensure that the teachers reach the homes of the students along with the educational toys and hold activities at their homes, as well.
An official, requesting anonymity, said that the letter would help change the mindset of the teachers on the ground. It isn’t a hidden fact that most of the teachers are more worried about maintenance of government property rather than focusing on its use. “But it isn’t their fault… they have to do a lot of paperwork and explain breakages or loss of government property. This initiative will instill more confidence in the teachers, besides helping the children with special needs learn better,” said the official.