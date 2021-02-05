Rajya Shiksha Kendra told not to deprive special kids of toys fearing they’ll break them

Considering the situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic and in view of the fact that the schools are closed, the commissioner has instructed the district coordinators to ensure that the teachers reach the homes of the students along with the educational toys and hold activities at their homes, as well.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that the letter would help change the mindset of the teachers on the ground. It isn’t a hidden fact that most of the teachers are more worried about maintenance of government property rather than focusing on its use. “But it isn’t their fault… they have to do a lot of paperwork and explain breakages or loss of government property. This initiative will instill more confidence in the teachers, besides helping the children with special needs learn better,” said the official.