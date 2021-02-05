Madhya Pradesh: Pride of power has got into your head, says BJP ex-MP Raghunandan Sharma to Narendra Singh Tomar

BHOPAL: Former Rajya Sabha MP, Raghunandan Sharma, has openly criticised the government over the farmers’ agitation.

Through social media, Sharma ripped into Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

When the pride of power enters into one’s head it cannot be seen, and same thing has happened to Tomar, he wrote.

Sharma has written to Tomar: “You think you’re enjoying power because of your hard work, but it is a mistake.”

About the farmers’ agitation Sharma said, “Your thought may be in farmers’ welfare, but if one does not want one’s own benefit, it should not be done. Similarly, if one wants to remain naked, how can one be clothed? To give strength to nationalism, the constitutional powers should be used, that the BJP may not repent later.”