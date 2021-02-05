Madhya Pradesh: Fly Big launches direct Bhopal-Ahmedabad flight

BHOPAL: Fly Big launched a direct flight service between Bhopal and Ahmedabad at Raja Bhoj airport on Friday. It will be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Bhopal to Ahmedabad. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan formally inaugurated the air service after lighting the lamp. He also unveiled the first air ticket.

Chouhan, while speaking at the launch, said that air travel was not a matter of luxury, but it was an effective means of saving time and increasing efficiency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream is that even an ordinary person wearing slippers should have access to air travel. In order to enable people of all classes to use air services easily, air connectivity and affordable air services in cities are constantly being expanded. Enhanced air services in Madhya Pradesh will promote the tourism sector and help its people to move ahead towards building an ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’.

Chouhan expressed the hope that the Fly Big company would operate more flights in Madhya Pradesh. He assured the company that they would get full support from the state’s aviation department and the airport authority in the plans to start new air services. He also held discussions with some passengers and wished them good luck. The passengers said that direct air service to Ahmedabad had not been available earlier. Due to this, the passengers had to go via Delhi and Mumbai by paying a higher fare and spending more time. Now, with additional air services for three days a week, air travel between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will become easier.

