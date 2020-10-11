Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport ranked 5th in customer satisfaction survey

In an all India survey of Airport Authority of India, city’s Raja Bhoj airport has obtained 5th position. The customer satisfaction survey was conducted from January to June 2020. Ranchi airport has topped the list followed by Gaya, Surat and Agartala airport.

City airport had obtained 17th position in the last survey. This time, 17 airports were included in the survey, which receive up to 15 lakh passengers annually. Bhopal airport received 4.62 out of 5 marks. Bhopal beat Ranchi, Gaya, Surat, Agartala airports. Indore did not find place this time.

“We outsourced an agency to carry out the survey. It is held every six months to assess the facilities and services provided at airports,” Raja Bhoj airport director Anil Vikram told Free Press. He said passenger facilities have improved while facilities at hangars, vehicle parking, cargo have been upgraded.

In the earlier round, Vadodara airport stood first, Udaipur second, Gaya third, Madurai fourth, Dehradun fifth, Jammu sixth and Aurangabad seventh. Khajuraho had received 14th and Bhopal at quantity 17 in this checklist.

Customer satisfaction survey is an effective tool to inquire what customers really need and expect. Therefore, measuring the level of customer satisfaction on terminal facilities happens to be objective for this survey. Different methods are used to evaluate customer satisfaction on service which is offered to client.