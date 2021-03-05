RCVP Academy workshop on school teachers’ training: We won’t allow schools to breed terrorists, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

BHOPAL: “Educational institutions cannot impart immoral education and misguide students. We can’t allow terrorists to be bred in educational institutions,” said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a seminar organised by RSS affiliate Vidhya Bharti on Friday.

Inaugurating the workshop at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, Chief Minister Chouhan said that one cannot do anything one pleases in the name of schools. The state would not tolerate this and would not allow terrorists to be bred in educational institutes, he added.

The two-day seminar on transformation of teachers training is organised by the Vidhya Bharti Higher Education Institute and School Education Department. Experts in education are participating in the seminar to formulate an implementation plan for the New Education Policy, 2020.

The chief minister said that the objective of education should be to impart knowledge, skills and the values of citizenship. He said that imparting education was not the sole responsibility of the government and society should extend support in this regard. Chouhan said that Vidhya Bharti was doing good work in this direction.