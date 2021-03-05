RCVP Academy workshop on school teachers’ training: We won’t allow schools to breed terrorists, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

BHOPAL: “Educational institutions cannot impart immoral education and misguide students. We can’t allow terrorists to be bred in educational institutions,” said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a seminar organised by RSS affiliate Vidhya Bharti on Friday.
Inaugurating the workshop at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, Chief Minister Chouhan said that one cannot do anything one pleases in the name of schools. The state would not tolerate this and would not allow terrorists to be bred in educational institutes, he added.
The two-day seminar on transformation of teachers training is organised by the Vidhya Bharti Higher Education Institute and School Education Department. Experts in education are participating in the seminar to formulate an implementation plan for the New Education Policy, 2020.
The chief minister said that the objective of education should be to impart knowledge, skills and the values of citizenship. He said that imparting education was not the sole responsibility of the government and society should extend support in this regard. Chouhan said that Vidhya Bharti was doing good work in this direction.
Remembering teachers
Chouhan also remembered his teachers and the way they had contributed towards shaping his personality. He said that his state government was the first to form a task-force to implement the new education policy. He also said that vocational education would start in Class VI.
RSS ideologue Dattatreya Hosbale, the vice-chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Kailash Chandra Sharma, and the vice-chancellor of JNU, Jagdish Kumar, were present as experts.
‘Radical change needed’
"There’s need for a radical change in the existing education system. Our education system should focus on India and should be based on quality and knowledge. The compilation of thoughts will be done after the brainstorming sessions in this seminar and it’ll act as a guiding force to implement the New Education Policy in Madhya Pradesh," said Inder Singh Parmar, school education minister
