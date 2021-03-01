Madhya Pradesh: Schools can take only tuition fee, says school education minister Inder Singh Parmar

BHOPAL: Schools can charge only tuition fee from students, said school education minister Inder Singh Parmar in the House on Monday. If they demand any sum other than the tuition fee, the parents can complain to the collectors about it, the minister said. When Bahadur Singh Chauhan put up a related question, many legislators spoke about the schools taking a huge amount of money from students on the pretext of examinations.
Despite the corona pandemic, the schools are taking heavy fee from the students. The school managements had also told the students that they would not be allowed to take examinations, the legislators told the House. Parmar said directives on school fees would again be issued to the collectors and district education officers.
Chauhan cited an incident of a school in Mahidpur where a student was beaten up and kept in a closed room for not paying a huge fee. He demanded cancellation of the school’s recognition and action against its management. In reply to the question, Parmar said he would order an inquiry into the incident and take action against the school concerned.
Forests won’t be privatised: Shah
There is no scheme to privatise forests, said minister for the forest department Vijay Shah in reply to a question of Congress legislator Lakshman Singh. Shah said a scheme was being prepared to restore the diminishing forests with the help of 5,000 Van Samitis (forest committees). Each committee was going to get Rs 100,000; besides, each of them would hold the rights on bamboos and poles, Shah said.
Singh said there had been reports in some sections of the media that the government would privatise the decaying forests. He also said there were reports that the government would hand over 40% of the forests in the state to private parties.
MLAs take part in Question Hour online
Two legislators from Mandla, Narayan Singh Patta and Ashok Marskole, took part in the Question Hour online. They also put up questions online for the first time. Minister for tribal welfare Meena Singh replied to their questions. Minister for parliamentary affairs Narottam Mishra said a legislator should be allowed to raise questions online only if necessary. Or else, a member should come to the House and put up questions. Former minister Govind Singh agreed with Mishra.
