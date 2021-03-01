Madhya Pradesh: Schools can take only tuition fee, says school education minister Inder Singh Parmar

BHOPAL: Schools can charge only tuition fee from students, said school education minister Inder Singh Parmar in the House on Monday. If they demand any sum other than the tuition fee, the parents can complain to the collectors about it, the minister said. When Bahadur Singh Chauhan put up a related question, many legislators spoke about the schools taking a huge amount of money from students on the pretext of examinations.

Despite the corona pandemic, the schools are taking heavy fee from the students. The school managements had also told the students that they would not be allowed to take examinations, the legislators told the House. Parmar said directives on school fees would again be issued to the collectors and district education officers.

Chauhan cited an incident of a school in Mahidpur where a student was beaten up and kept in a closed room for not paying a huge fee. He demanded cancellation of the school’s recognition and action against its management. In reply to the question, Parmar said he would order an inquiry into the incident and take action against the school concerned.