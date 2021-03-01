Madhya Pradesh: 159 complaints against private schools charging fee forcibly

BHOPAL: The school education department has received 159 complaints against private schools coercing parents to deposit fees. The highest number of complaints has been received from Indore and Satna.

This fact came to light in a reply to a question filed by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari. School education minister Inder Singh Parmar replied that, overall, 159 complaints were filed from across the state in which parents had complained that private schools were demanding fees forcibly. The reply also mentioned that 35 complaints — that is the highest number from a district — were filed in Satna and Indore. As many as 32 complaints were filed in Chhindwara.

Overall, 14 complaints were filed in Khandwa district, 8 in Sagar and 7 in Rewa district. Five complaints were filed in Sidhi district and 4 each in Ujjain and Bhopal. One case each was reported from Barwani, Burhanpur and Rajgarh. The government, too, took cognisance of 12 cases.

The Congress MLA had also asked what action was taken in case of such complaints. The school education minister did not give a clear reply and said that action was taken according to the rules.