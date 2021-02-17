Madhya Pradesh: Security of forest staff will be ensured at all costs, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Security of forest staff remained on top priority during one day workshop of chief conservator of forest and forest officers held at the academy of administration on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that security of forest staff will be ensured at all costs. The contribution of forests to the state’s GDP (gross domestic product) is two per cent. It has to be increased to five per cent, he added.

Forest Minister Vijay Shah said that the forest department has been successful in protecting the forests and wildlife and in the expansion of forests. He assured the forest officials that the rules will be amended for the protection of forest employees.

Chouhan said that night safari should be started in Van Vihar in Bhopal. It should be developed in a manner that people even from Singapore come here for the night safari. He said that increasing forest area in MP was good news for the world.