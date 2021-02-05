DEWAS: Forest guard shot dead while chasing wrong doer in Bagli, viral video shows him in scuffle with accused after he fell following bullet injury

Bagli (Dewas district): A forest guard posted at Ratanpur forest in Punjapura range under Bagli sub-forest division was shot dead by unidentified people here on Thursday night, Udaynagar police said.
The deceased identified as Mandanlal Verma, 58, was a native of Ujjain and was currently posted in Ratanpur forest area. The police have registered a case against unidentified person and have begun an investigation into the matter.
Departmental sources claimed that Verma was chasing somebody on his motorcycle when a person shot at him. As a result, he fell on the ground. Deceased Verma attempted to shoot a video of an accused, which went viral on social media.
According to video, Verma got involved in scuffle with accused after he fell on the ground. The accused may be hunter or wood mafia member. After the incident, body was brought to Udaynagar health centre for post-mortem. After this, body will be taken to his home town Ujjain for last rites.
Udaynagar police station incharge Rajaram Vaskel said a case has been registered against an unidentified assailant. Vaskel said Verma received information about hunting in forests on Thursday afternoon. To cross-check the information, Verma went inside the forest but didn’t return even after duty hours. Fearing untoward incident, his colleagues began a search. They found body in Ratanpur forest on Thursday night. Staff members informed Udaynagar police immediately. On Friday morning, body was brought to Udayanagar health centre for post-mortem, Vaskel added.
Dewas divisional forest officer PN Mishra said last rites will be performed with state honours at Ram Ghat in Ujjain. All the dues will be paid to his family along with a special grant of Rs 10 lakh. A family member will be given job on given compassionate grounds, Mishra said.