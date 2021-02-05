DEWAS: Forest guard shot dead while chasing wrong doer in Bagli, viral video shows him in scuffle with accused after he fell following bullet injury

Bagli (Dewas district): A forest guard posted at Ratanpur forest in Punjapura range under Bagli sub-forest division was shot dead by unidentified people here on Thursday night, Udaynagar police said.

The deceased identified as Mandanlal Verma, 58, was a native of Ujjain and was currently posted in Ratanpur forest area. The police have registered a case against unidentified person and have begun an investigation into the matter.

Departmental sources claimed that Verma was chasing somebody on his motorcycle when a person shot at him. As a result, he fell on the ground. Deceased Verma attempted to shoot a video of an accused, which went viral on social media.

According to video, Verma got involved in scuffle with accused after he fell on the ground. The accused may be hunter or wood mafia member. After the incident, body was brought to Udaynagar health centre for post-mortem. After this, body will be taken to his home town Ujjain for last rites.