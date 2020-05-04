Forest guard shot dead by smugglers while on duty in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior circle

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced most people to stay home, and most businesses to stay shut. Large swathes of the country continue to remain under lockdown, even as there are slight relaxations that went into effect from Monday.

But while this affects the daily lives of many, for some people, work had never stopped. First responders and essential service personnel have continued to work through this difficult time, unfortunately, even laying down their lives. The situation had been complicated by the determination of miscreants to continue creating problems.