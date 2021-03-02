Madhya Pradesh Budget speech announcement: Storm over recruitment of 24,200 school teachers

BHOPAL: The announcement for recruiting of 24,200 teachers in the school education department has stirred up a hornets’ nest. More than 30,000 candidates who were selected earlier have now warned of an agitation if they are not asked to join soon. Finance minister Jagdish Dewda announced on Tuesday during his Budget speech that recruitment of 24,200 teachers would be done. The news spread like wildfire and the candidates who had been selected earlier warned the government against starting a new process before completing the previous one.

Examinations for the post of 30,594 teachers of Grades I and II were held in 2018. The results of these exams were declared in 2019 and the merit list was prepared in January 2020. The school education department started verification of the documents of the selected candidates for appointment, but the process stopped abruptly citing the corona situation in July. Appointments were to begin with 19,200 teachers selected in Grade I, followed by 11,100 selected for Grade II.

However, sources in the school education department said that the announcement was a sort of cosmetic surgery on the old one. The 30,594 teachers that were selected earlier will now be inducted under the new announcement made during the Budget speech.

The official seeking anonymity also revealed that out of 30,594 teachers, seats for several subjects teachers could not be filled according to the rules, thereby leaving 24,200 posts only. They have now been announced which will pave the way for the teachers already selected to join.