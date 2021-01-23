Candidates recruited through Teachers’ Eligibility Test in Madhya Pradesh yet to get appointment

Bhopal: Teachers selected and recruited through the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in 2018, who have not yet been given appointment by the state government despite assurances by ministers and officials, have started a complaint campaign.

These teachers had met the school education minister last week and other senior officials of the department but only got assurances. The selected teachers were told to wait for 15 days, after which the procedure for verification of documents will start. Nevertheless, more than a month passed, but the verification process did not begin.

Some of the representatives tried to meet the school education minister on Saturday but were not able to meet him. They could only submit a memorandum to the staff members and left.

Disillusioned by the attitude of state government officials and ministers, these teachers have now started a complaint campaign under which they have started writing letters to the Prime Ministers’ Office.

“More than 1,000 teachers have posted letters to PM Modi demanding immediate appointment. We’ll keep writing letters to Modi, besides starting a campaign on social media,” said Arun Biwal, selected teacher, who tried to meet the school education minister on Saturday.

What went before