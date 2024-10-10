 Ratan Tata Passes Away: From MP CM Mohan Yadav To Opposition's Kamal Nath, Politicians Come Together To Pay Tributes To The 'Extraordinary Soul'
It was reported that he died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for prolonged illness.

Aanchal Sood | Thursday, October 10, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Ratan Tata |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratan Naval Tata, a renounced businessman, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night. It was reported that he breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for prolonged illness.

Ratan Tata was the former chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons. He received the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhusan awards. His journey has been an inspiration for many.

The news of him passing away has sent shockwaves to India and the global business community. People from all walks of life—politicians, students, business tycoons—have expressed their condolences on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, praising the great personality, saying that "Tata's contribution is not restricted to the boardroom only but beyond it. He was a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being."

Former Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed pain on death of Ratan Tata. He mentioned that 'Ratan Ji' was a 'gem' of the nation and will be remained in memories.

Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia has posted few pictures with Ratan Tata on X, while sharing condolences to his family and loved ones.

BJP State President V D Sharma expressed grief over losing an irreplaceable loss for the business world. He mentioned that his contribution in social work was tremendous.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised that Ratan Tata's efforts and journey has not only inspired the Indians, but the world.

Yadav further prayed Baba Mahakal to grant the departed soul a place in heavenly abode, and provide strength to grieving inviduals.

Leader Kamal Nath has also expressed sorrow over Tata's departure. He lauded his valuable contribution in the nation-building.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari also paid tribute to the well-known industrialist.

