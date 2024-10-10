Ratan Tata Passes Away: From MP CM Mohan Yadav To Opposition's Kamal Nath, Politicians Come Together To Pay Tributes To The 'Extraordinary Soul'

Ratan Tata |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ratan Naval Tata, a renounced businessman, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night. It was reported that he breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for prolonged illness.

Ratan Tata was the former chairman of Tata Group and Tata Sons. He received the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhusan awards. His journey has been an inspiration for many.

The news of him passing away has sent shockwaves to India and the global business community. People from all walks of life—politicians, students, business tycoons—have expressed their condolences on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, praising the great personality, saying that "Tata's contribution is not restricted to the boardroom only but beyond it. He was a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being."

Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

Former Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed pain on death of Ratan Tata. He mentioned that 'Ratan Ji' was a 'gem' of the nation and will be remained in memories.

आज मां भारती ने रतन टाटा जी के रूप में अपना एक महान सपूत खो दिया है। इस दु:खद समाचार से हृदय द्रवित है, मन उदास है।



रतन जी देश के 'रत्न' थे। उन्होंने भारतीय उद्योग जगत को नई ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया। वह देश के विकास के लिए सदैव समर्पित रहे और समाज में बेहतर बदलाव के लिए कई अभूतपूर्व… pic.twitter.com/5vAu7o8tiE — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 9, 2024

Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia has posted few pictures with Ratan Tata on X, while sharing condolences to his family and loved ones.

The end of an era! Shri Ratan Tata set a new paradigm in leadership that espoused the values of integrity and compassion. Indeed, he has left an indelible mark in the world of business, and the society at large. It was an honour to have known you.



My deepest condolences to his… pic.twitter.com/Iq7SbstDU5 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 9, 2024

BJP State President V D Sharma expressed grief over losing an irreplaceable loss for the business world. He mentioned that his contribution in social work was tremendous.

प्रसिद्ध उद्योगपति,महान देशभक्त व पद्म विभूषण से सम्मानित श्री रतन टाटा जी का दुःखद निधन उद्योग जगत के लिये अपूरणीय क्षति है।



विभिन्न सामाजिक कार्यों और उद्योग जगत को नई दिशा देने में उनका योगदान अविस्मरणीय है।



ईश्वर दिव्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/hNOdlvrD78 — VD Sharma (@vdsharmabjp) October 9, 2024

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised that Ratan Tata's efforts and journey has not only inspired the Indians, but the world.

Yadav further prayed Baba Mahakal to grant the departed soul a place in heavenly abode, and provide strength to grieving inviduals.

देश के सुप्रसिद्ध उद्योगपति और टाटा संस के मानद चेयरमैन श्री रतन टाटा जी का निधन उद्योग जगत ही नहीं, अपितु समस्त भारतवासियों के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



आज देश ने एक महान उद्योगपति के साथ ही बेहद संवेदनशील, राष्ट्रसेवा एवं मानवता के प्रति सदैव समर्पित शख्सियत को खोया है। उनके… pic.twitter.com/3uzknCHqLb — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 9, 2024

Leader Kamal Nath has also expressed sorrow over Tata's departure. He lauded his valuable contribution in the nation-building.

देश के प्रतिष्ठित उद्योगपति और समाजसेवी पद्म विभूषण श्री रतन टाटा के निधन पर मैं गहरा शोक व्यक्त करता हूँ।



अपनी औद्योगिक दक्षता से उन्होंने राष्ट्र निर्माण में अतुलनीय योगदान दिया। उनके निधन से देश ने एक प्रतिबद्ध औद्योगिक नेतृत्व खो दिया है।



ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों… pic.twitter.com/Lq4Rp9BlV7 — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) October 9, 2024

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari also paid tribute to the well-known industrialist.