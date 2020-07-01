Railways COVID-19 care isolation coaches lying idle in MP

In Bhopal, coaches were converted as covid-19 care isolation units for treating infected patients. These coaches on the tracks are fully equipped with all required medical facilities.

According to Railway officials (Bhopal), rail coaches were converted into isolation units but till date no patient has been admitted to these coaches. The coaches prepared by Railways are at the disposal of district administration, however, they are lying idle.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari confirmed that district administration has not used any isolation coaches of Railways till date. “We have sufficient beds in our covid-19 dedicated hospitals and if need be, we will increase beds in these medical facilities instead of going to Railways isolation coaches. We have not used any such isolation coaches of Railways so far,”said the CMHO.

So far only two states have started using the facility offered by the Railways. Delhi has 503 such coaches at its disposal across nine stations and while in Uttar Pradesh 372 coaches have been parked in 24 locations. The remaining railway coaches are parked in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.