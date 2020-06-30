Coronavirus in Bhopal: 35 screened during survey in old city test positive, 47 fresh cases surface

BHOPAL: Door–to-Door Mega Survey has started giving positive results in Bhopal. Of the corona suspects screened and diagnosed during the survey, 35 have turned out positives from Old City on Tuesday. Bhopal recorded 47 positive cases on the day taking the tally to 2935 and 97 deaths.

Ten from same family have been reported positives from Itwara while four from Aishbag and 4 from Koh-e-Fiza and Shahjahanabad each were diagnosed with the infection. Tilajamalpur reported one positive case. Similarly, Prempura and Nehru Nagar reported one each. Eleven positive have been reported from Bairagarh zone. Four from Shahjahanabad and Tilajamalpura and Gandhi Nagar reported one each.

One positive came from 25TH Battalion as well as RGPV quarantine centre.

Devendra Chaudhary, tehsildar, said, “Two day Mega survey which completed on Sunday, have proved beneficial. Thirty five people have been reported positive in walled city. Ten from same family have been reported from Itwara. These positives are from those suspects who were screened during the door –to-door mega survey.