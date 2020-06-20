Railways transform non-AC coaches to COVID-19 facilities

In order to augment the capability against COVID-19, Indian Railways has converted 5231 non air-conditioned coaches into isolation facilities, at the level of COVID Care Center (CCC).

AC coaches would not be suitable as it has has transmission risk of COVID 19 virus through AC ducting, and generally a higher ambient temperature was expected to assist in fighting the Virus and cross circulation of air through open windows will benefit patients.

However with the ongoing humid weather, the patients are finding themselves in an uncomfortable condition inside the railway coaches. Thus the railways have formed a multi-pronged strategy, which will provide comfort to the patient and medical staffers.

In order to provide relief from outside heat, cover sheets are being placed over the isolation coaches stationed at platforms. It is expected that this would in higher insulation from outside heat.

Bubble wrap films are being applied on the coaches, which are expected to reduce temperatures inside coaches by 1°C.

Portable air coolers dry mist air systems are also being placed inside the coaches. A temperature reduction, uptown 3 degree centigrade inside the coaches could be possible with these systems.