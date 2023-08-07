PV Shukla Tales Charge By Bhopal Deputy Commissioner, Traffic Police | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Padm Vilochan Shukla took charge as deputy commissioner of Bhopal traffic police on Monday.

Talking to media persons, Shukla said his priority was to get all defunct traffic signals repaired. “Efforts will be made to provide alternative routes for commuters during VIP visits,” he added.

Responding to a query, he said removing encroachments from prominent and public places to ensure smooth traffic flow would also be a priority.

He said school students would be apprised of traffic norms and rules at city’s traffic park on off days.

“Those who park four-wheelers on main road in old city will be penalised and their vehicles will be seized,” he added.

