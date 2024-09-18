President Droupadi Murmu To Award Medals To 46 Toppers In Just 10 Minutes |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will award medals to as many toppers from different streams during convocation at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) even as PhD students, who successfully completed their degree, will pose for a group photo with the first citizen of the country on Thursday. In the final rehearsal for convocation, the university administration calculated that it would take less than 10 minutes for receiving medals from the hands of the President during the ceremony. ‘The student presence time before the President won’t be more than five seconds,’ an official said on condition of anonymity.

Rashtrapati Bhavan administrative staff fixed one hour for DAVV convocation. The ceremony will begin at 3.10 pm and culminate at 4.10 pm on Thursday. Rashtrapati Bhavan staff informed the university administration that the President won’t be able confer degree on nearly 160 PhD students, who had registered for the convocation. Initially, they also told university officers that the President will award medals to first 25 toppers among 46 registered for the convocation. However, the university on Tuesday managed to convince Rashtrapati Bhavan staff that Murmu awards medals to all 46 toppers.

But no breakthrough could take place in PhD students case who are adamant on receiving degree at the hands of the President. The PhD students staged protest outside the convocation venue on Tuesday morning not ready to accept the university’s argument that the Rashtrapati Bhavan decided the time period for convocation and that she would only award medals.

The situation turned tense by the evening when the university administration threatened protesters not to award degree on ‘unruly persons’. Registrar Ajay Verma said that a stage would be set up wherein PhD students will be able to pose for a group photo with the President. The President will first join students for a group photo and then head for the dais.

Seating arrangements have been made for eight people on the dais. Apart from Murmu, who is the Chief Guest for the convocation, Governor Mangubhal Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar, Union minister Savitri Thakur and DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain will be present on the dais.

President’s Visit: Health Officials Prepare ICUs At Residency, DAVV

Two hospitals to be on standby, team of consultants deployed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City health officials have pulled up their socks to ensure flawless health facilities during the visit of the President on Wednesday and Thursday. As per officials, two ICUs have been prepared for emergency at Residency Kothi and at the auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

‘Two ICUs have been prepared with two-bed facility in case of emergency during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit. Both the ICUs will have all essential and advanced lifesaving facilities along with stock of essential medicines,’ officials said. Meanwhile, two hospitals have also been put on standby for any untoward incident including Vishesh Jupiter Hospital and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) as major events will be organised at DAVV Auditorium and during the transit between Ujjain and Indore.

‘We have also deployed teams of doctors along with deploying ambulances with advanced life support. The team of doctors include consultant gynaecologists, medicine, surgery and orthopaedics. These teams will be deployed at both the ICUs,’ the officials added.

Safe house too prepared

The district administration and police have also prepared a safe house for the President which will be equipped with all medical facilities.