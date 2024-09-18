 President Droupadi Murmu To Award Medals To 46 Toppers In Just 10 Minutes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPresident Droupadi Murmu To Award Medals To 46 Toppers In Just 10 Minutes

President Droupadi Murmu To Award Medals To 46 Toppers In Just 10 Minutes

DAVV VISIT | Rashtrapati Bhavan admin staff fix 1 hour for convocation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
President Droupadi Murmu To Award Medals To 46 Toppers In Just 10 Minutes |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will award medals to as many toppers from different streams during convocation at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) even as PhD students, who successfully completed their degree, will pose for a group photo with the first citizen of the country on Thursday. In the final rehearsal for convocation, the university administration calculated that it would take less than 10 minutes for receiving medals from the hands of the President during the ceremony. ‘The student presence time before the President won’t be more than five seconds,’ an official said on condition of anonymity.

Rashtrapati Bhavan administrative staff fixed one hour for DAVV convocation. The ceremony will begin at 3.10 pm and culminate at 4.10 pm on Thursday. Rashtrapati Bhavan staff informed the university administration that the President won’t be able confer degree on nearly 160 PhD students, who had registered for the convocation. Initially, they also told university officers that the President will award medals to first 25 toppers among 46 registered for the convocation. However, the university on Tuesday managed to convince Rashtrapati Bhavan staff that Murmu awards medals to all 46 toppers.

Read Also
Indore: Drones Banned During President Droupadi Murmu's Two-Day Visit; DAVV Holds Four Rehearsals...
article-image

But no breakthrough could take place in PhD students case who are adamant on receiving degree at the hands of the President. The PhD students staged protest outside the convocation venue on Tuesday morning not ready to accept the university’s argument that the Rashtrapati Bhavan decided the time period for convocation and that she would only award medals.

The situation turned tense by the evening when the university administration threatened protesters not to award degree on ‘unruly persons’. Registrar Ajay Verma said that a stage would be set up wherein PhD students will be able to pose for a group photo with the President. The President will first join students for a group photo and then head for the dais.

FPJ Shorts
'Delhi Public Troubled By AAP Govt,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Following Atishi's Appointment As New Chief Minister
'Delhi Public Troubled By AAP Govt,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Following Atishi's Appointment As New Chief Minister
Sensex & Nifty Hit Lifehigh; BSE Index Crosses 83,000 Mark
Sensex & Nifty Hit Lifehigh; BSE Index Crosses 83,000 Mark
CTET 2024: CBSE Starts Registration For December Session Exam, Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility & Application Details Here
CTET 2024: CBSE Starts Registration For December Session Exam, Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility & Application Details Here
Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)
Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)

Seating arrangements have been made for eight people on the dais. Apart from Murmu, who is the Chief Guest for the convocation, Governor Mangubhal Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar, Union minister Savitri Thakur and DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain will be present on the dais.

Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Tight Security Arrangements In...
article-image

President’s Visit: Health Officials Prepare ICUs At Residency, DAVV

Two hospitals to be on standby, team of consultants deployed

President’s Visit: Health Officials Prepare ICUs At Residency, DAVV

President’s Visit: Health Officials Prepare ICUs At Residency, DAVV | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City health officials have pulled up their socks to ensure flawless health facilities during the visit of the President on Wednesday and Thursday. As per officials, two ICUs have been prepared for emergency at Residency Kothi and at the auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

‘Two ICUs have been prepared with two-bed facility in case of emergency during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit. Both the ICUs will have all essential and advanced lifesaving facilities along with stock of essential medicines,’ officials said. Meanwhile, two hospitals have also been put on standby for any untoward incident including Vishesh Jupiter Hospital and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) as major events will be organised at DAVV Auditorium and during the transit between Ujjain and Indore.

‘We have also deployed teams of doctors along with deploying ambulances with advanced life support. The team of doctors include consultant gynaecologists, medicine, surgery and orthopaedics. These teams will be deployed at both the ICUs,’ the officials added.

Safe house too prepared

The district administration and police have also prepared a safe house for the President which will be equipped with all medical facilities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Butterfly Kaleidoscope Grows, Blossoms Towards Stability

Madhya Pradesh: Butterfly Kaleidoscope Grows, Blossoms Towards Stability

President Droupadi Murmu To Award Medals To 46 Toppers In Just 10 Minutes

President Droupadi Murmu To Award Medals To 46 Toppers In Just 10 Minutes

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Stabbed To Death During Ganesh Visarjan In Jabalpur; Altercation Occurred Over...

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Stabbed To Death During Ganesh Visarjan In Jabalpur; Altercation Occurred Over...

Madhya Pradesh Government Launches Typhoid Load Survey In Collaboration With WHO

Madhya Pradesh Government Launches Typhoid Load Survey In Collaboration With WHO

Bhopal: NGT Asks IMC To Clear Stand On Drainage System For Sirpur Lake

Bhopal: NGT Asks IMC To Clear Stand On Drainage System For Sirpur Lake