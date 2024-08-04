President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Grief Over Death Of Nine Children Due To Wall Collapse In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, expressed her grief over the deaths of nine children who died after a wall collapsed on a tent in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday morning.

Taking to X, Murmu said, "I am saddened by the news of the death of many innocent children in a heart-wrenching accident in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. I pray that God gives strength to the bereaved parents and family members to bear this pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured children." The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav also expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the nine children today.

सागर, मध्य प्रदेश में एक हृदय विदारक दुर्घटना में अनेक मासूम बच्चों की मृत्यु के समाचार से मन दुखी है। मैं प्रार्थना करती हूं कि ईश्वर शोक संतप्त माता-पिता एवं परिवारजनों को यह पीड़ा सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। मैं घायल हुए बच्चों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 4, 2024

MP CM announces financial assistance

According to officials, the incident occurred around 8.30 am, with initial reports suggesting the collapse was caused by the heavy downpour last night.

Yadav further instructed the district administration to provide financial assistance to all the affected families.

Additionally, Minister Govind Rajput said that the administration is working actively on the issue.

He further added that the CM has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured family.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Rajput says, "The administration is actively working. We all are present here. The CM has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. I have asked the collector Sagar to work… https://t.co/lVG8QcKHkJ pic.twitter.com/qbKs2OHdOF — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2024

Administration is actively working: Minister Govind Rajput

Speaking to ANI, Rajput said, "The administration is actively working. We are all present here. The CM has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured." "I have asked the District Collector of Sagar to work in this regard to prevent such incidents from happening again. We will be taking preventive measures," he further added.

Upon receiving information, senior officials and district administration authorities reached the spot. District Collector Deepak Arya confirmed that local police and rescue teams reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

"Nine children have died in the incident. Two others have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," Arya said.

Earlier, four students died after an old wall of a house next to a private school collapsed due to rain in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, said police.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday, August 3, when five students, including a woman, got trapped under the wall, said police.