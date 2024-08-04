MP: Several Parts Waterlogged In Katni Due To Incessant Rainfall, SDRF Rescues 10 Standard Residents (WATCH) | FP Photo

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Katni SDRF team is on high alert due to continuous rainfall fall in the district and rescued as many as 10 people stranded in their homes on Sunday.

Incessant rainfall over the past 48 hours has led to waterlogging in many areas of Katni district which left people stranded in various places. On Sunday, the Katni River was seen to be overflowing and water had touched the surface of several small and large bridges.

Rescue teams deployed on river banks

The district administration, police, municipal corporation and home guard teams are on high alert in the district since morning. A team of police and home guards has been deployed at different river ghats and water bodies. Today, the SDRF team rescued about 10 people trapped in their homes.

Vehicles stuck under bridges

In addition, the home guard team rescued six people from Rapta River in Juhuli village who were stranded in their fields. Another rescue operation by the home guard team took place in the Rahulbagh area’s Nimbia Mohalla in the Kotwali police station area, where three people were rescued. A total of 11 people have been safely moved to relief camps.

The continuous rainfall has also led to many vehicles getting stuck under bridges.The continuous rainfall, even after 48 hours, is worsening the situation in Katni. The district administration has issued an alert, urging people to stay away from rivers, streams, and waterlogged areas.