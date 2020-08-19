Poor to get wheat, rice, salt for Re 1 a kg from Sept 1: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The poor will get wheat, rice and salt for Re 1 a kg from September 1, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Chouhan said such items would be given to those families who were deprived of food grains at fair prices.
Each person will get five kg of food grains every month, he said.
Besides, five kg of free ration will be given to each member of the poor families from November, he said, adding that, this will benefit 37 lakh people.
Chouhan directed all the collectors that they should issue eligibility chits based on Aadhar cards to people by August 3, that they may get ration from September 1.
The Chief Minister made the above remark in video conference on public distribution system with new beneficiaries.
Minister for food and civil supplies and consumer protection Bisahulal Singh, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, principal secretary Faiz Ahmad Kidwai were present at the video conference.
Chouhan said 2.5 lakh new beneficiaries from Indore would be included.
Distribution of chits
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the eligible people might download the chits from government’s M-Ration or App portal.
Chouhan said the beneficiaries would get ration from any shop under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-nation-one-ration-card scheme.
Having an Aadhar card is necessary for getting benefits of the ration scheme, Chouhan said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)