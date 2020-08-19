Poor to get wheat, rice, salt for Re 1 a kg from Sept 1: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The poor will get wheat, rice and salt for Re 1 a kg from September 1, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan said such items would be given to those families who were deprived of food grains at fair prices.

Each person will get five kg of food grains every month, he said.

Besides, five kg of free ration will be given to each member of the poor families from November, he said, adding that, this will benefit 37 lakh people.

Chouhan directed all the collectors that they should issue eligibility chits based on Aadhar cards to people by August 3, that they may get ration from September 1.