MP higher education minister Mohan Yadav tests Corona positive, admitted to SAIMS in Indore

Ujjain: State’s higher education minister Mohan Yadav has been tested Corona positive. CMHO Dr Mahaveer Khandelwal confirmed to Free Press saying that Yadav was on Tuesday evening admitted to SAIMS, Indore.

On Monday, Yadav was seen quite active during the hectic visit of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He also felicitated him during his courtesy visit to his Dussehra Maidan located office. Meanwhile, chaos spread among those persons who took part in Scindia’s programmes here as one local BJP functionary, who was found Corona positive on Monday evening, was present on the dais all the time. This functionary was admitted to Police Training Centre, Maksi Road on the same night.

After this incident a number of prominent party leaders went on home quarantine. On Tuesday a number of corporators and functionaries along with minister Yadav gave their samples on precautionary basis. “As minister’s report came positive, he was admitted to SAIMS, Indore late in the evening as a precautionary step,” CMHO added.