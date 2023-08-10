Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP Manifesto Committee headed by former Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya is shortly going to convene its next meeting to decide the framework for seeking suggestions from different sections of the society. The manifesto committee is also pondering to hold first division-wise meeting in Bhopal in coming days.

“Regular work of manifesto committee is underway and general meetings are being held on regular basis. We intend to finish the work of manifesto committee in August itself,” said Jayant Malaiya.

Along with seeking suggestions from different sections of the society , manifesto committee will also seek suggestions from BJP morchas.

“ We will start taking the suggestions after August 12. Suggestions will be submitted to manifesto committee, said State President of BJP Schedule Caste Morcha Dr Kailash Jatav.

The Yuva Morcha has started work to seek suggestions from youths by approaching them on different platforms. The Yuva Morcha has also planned strategy to visit colleges, universities and coaching institute to seek suggestions from youths. Likewise, Mahila Morcha is also making plan on reaching out to women of different walks of life.

Read Also Polls strategy: BJP Manifesto Committee To Meet Soon In Bhopal

Bhopal: BJP Appoints State Spokesmen, Media Panelists

State BJP president VD Sharma appointed state spokesman, state media panelists and members of state media department on Wednesday. Brijgopal Loya (Raisen), Milan Bhargava (Bhopal) and Gulrej Sheikh (Ujjain) have been made state spokesmen. Shivam Shukla (Sidhi), Manjri Jain (Vidisha) and Vandana Martand Tripathi (Bhopal), advocate Sachin Verma (Bhopal) are media panelists. Prem Vyas (Indore) and Brijraj Singh (Gwalior) are members of media department.

Read Also Polls strategy: BJP Manifesto Committee To Meet Soon In Bhopal

Bhopal: MP IAS Officer Takes Jibe At BJP MPs

A 2009-batch IAS officer Shailbala Martin on Wednesday took a jibe at the complaint made by the women MPs of the BJP. The women MPs of the BJP complained to the Speaker about Rahul Gandhi’s “flying kiss.” Martin tweeted: “You can very well imagine what the women of Manipur may have felt.” On several occasions, Martin tweeted taking a jibe at the BJP leaders. She recently made a cutting remark at the clothes in a family photograph of Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)