 Police Recruitment Test-2024: Olympic Level Standard For PPT To Ensure Transparency
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPolice Recruitment Test-2024: Olympic Level Standard For PPT To Ensure Transparency

Police Recruitment Test-2024: Olympic Level Standard For PPT To Ensure Transparency

The candidates will have to participate in events including 800 metres race, shot put and will also have to qualify long jump.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure transparent and fair police recruitment, the PHQ is going to adopt Olympic level standards for track and other events during the physical proficiency test (PPT) of the candidates, said officials here on Wednesday. More than 58,000 candidates are likely to appear in PPT which is scheduled to begin from Monday.

PPT is being conducted under the second phase of police recruitment test-2024. The candidates will have to participate in events including 800 metres race, shot put and will also have to qualify long jump. In earlier tests, many candidates had alleged unfair selections, claiming that they had qualified  the events but their names were cut off the selection list. To clear all such allegations, the  PHQ had decided to conduct the exam following Olympic level standards .

Read Also
MP: Death Toll Rises To 9 In Damoh's Truck-Auto Rickshaw Accident; CM Mohan Yadav Announces...
article-image

Officials informed that 58,700 candidates are to appear in the physical test exam. For the 7090 posts, 9.97 lakh candidates have applied. Around 6.52 lakh aspirants appeared in the written exam. Usually for the one post, five candidates are called for the physical exam. ADG selection, Sanjeev Shami told Free Press that the latest technology will be used in the selection process.  

The Aadhaar validation process will be followed in the exam. After completion and beginning of any event, the candidates will have to prove their authenticity by giving Aadhaar validation,” the said ADG. The Aadhaar validation will rule out the possibility of impersonation, he added. If the fingerprint of any candidate is not matching in the Aadhaar validation process, then his/her eyes will be scanned to ensure the candidate is genuine, the officer elaborated.  

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life With CPR After Sudden Heart Attack On Moving Train; Railway Ministry Praises Heroic Act
VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life With CPR After Sudden Heart Attack On Moving Train; Railway Ministry Praises Heroic Act
Cert-In Warns Citizens About Botnet Attacks & Social Engineering Tactics Used By Cyber-Frauds; Checks Details Here
Cert-In Warns Citizens About Botnet Attacks & Social Engineering Tactics Used By Cyber-Frauds; Checks Details Here
Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due To Waterlogging; Visuals Surface
Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due To Waterlogging; Visuals Surface
Maharashtra: RTO Employees Statewide Indefinite Strike Enters Day 2 Halting Services Across 55 Offices; ₹50 Crore Loss Anticipated
Maharashtra: RTO Employees Statewide Indefinite Strike Enters Day 2 Halting Services Across 55 Offices; ₹50 Crore Loss Anticipated
Read Also
CM Mohan Yadav Visits Delhi, Discusses State Administrative Changes & Water Projects With Central...
article-image

High-tech machines

The fully automatic timing systems will be used in scoring the performance of the candidates in PPT. The fitbit bands will be used to score the time and authenticity, these are used in Olympics to measure the time accuracy. Similarly to measure the correct long jump distance and shot put a high-tech machine will be used.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Recruitment Test-2024: Olympic Level Standard For PPT To Ensure Transparency

Police Recruitment Test-2024: Olympic Level Standard For PPT To Ensure Transparency

CM Mohan Yadav Visits Delhi, Discusses State Administrative Changes & Water Projects With Central...

CM Mohan Yadav Visits Delhi, Discusses State Administrative Changes & Water Projects With Central...

Collector Issues Show Cause Notice To Eight Officials, Including Two SDMs, For Failing To Address CM...

Collector Issues Show Cause Notice To Eight Officials, Including Two SDMs, For Failing To Address CM...

After Rape Of 5-Year-Old, Residents Block Traffic; Demand Immediate Arrest Of Culprit

After Rape Of 5-Year-Old, Residents Block Traffic; Demand Immediate Arrest Of Culprit

Two Incidents Of Sexual Assault Reported In Bhopal; Accused In Both Cases Still Absconding

Two Incidents Of Sexual Assault Reported In Bhopal; Accused In Both Cases Still Absconding