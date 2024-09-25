Police Recruitment Test-2024: Olympic Level Standard For PPT To Ensure Transparency

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure transparent and fair police recruitment, the PHQ is going to adopt Olympic level standards for track and other events during the physical proficiency test (PPT) of the candidates, said officials here on Wednesday. More than 58,000 candidates are likely to appear in PPT which is scheduled to begin from Monday.

PPT is being conducted under the second phase of police recruitment test-2024. The candidates will have to participate in events including 800 metres race, shot put and will also have to qualify long jump. In earlier tests, many candidates had alleged unfair selections, claiming that they had qualified the events but their names were cut off the selection list. To clear all such allegations, the PHQ had decided to conduct the exam following Olympic level standards .

Officials informed that 58,700 candidates are to appear in the physical test exam. For the 7090 posts, 9.97 lakh candidates have applied. Around 6.52 lakh aspirants appeared in the written exam. Usually for the one post, five candidates are called for the physical exam. ADG selection, Sanjeev Shami told Free Press that the latest technology will be used in the selection process.

The Aadhaar validation process will be followed in the exam. After completion and beginning of any event, the candidates will have to prove their authenticity by giving Aadhaar validation,” the said ADG. The Aadhaar validation will rule out the possibility of impersonation, he added. If the fingerprint of any candidate is not matching in the Aadhaar validation process, then his/her eyes will be scanned to ensure the candidate is genuine, the officer elaborated.

High-tech machines

The fully automatic timing systems will be used in scoring the performance of the candidates in PPT. The fitbit bands will be used to score the time and authenticity, these are used in Olympics to measure the time accuracy. Similarly to measure the correct long jump distance and shot put a high-tech machine will be used.