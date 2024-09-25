 CM Mohan Yadav Visits Delhi, Discusses State Administrative Changes & Water Projects With Central Leaders
Chief Secretary (CS) Veera Rana is retiring on September 30, and Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora is all set to become the next CS.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived at Delhi on Wednesday evening. He will canvass for the party candidates in Haryana. During his Delhi trip, Yadav also met the leaders of the BJP organisation. This is Yadav’s second trip to Delhi this month.

According to sources, the Chief Minister discussed administrative and political decisions of the state. Chief Secretary (CS) Veera Rana is retiring on September 30, and Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora is all set to become the next CS.

Sources said Yadav went to PMO and discussed the issue. Yadav also met Jalshakti Minister CR Patil. There are problems in the work of Jal Jeevan Mission, for the state is not getting money from the Central Government. Some rural areas in the state have been left in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, for which fresh tenders have to be issued.

The Central Government has said it will not give approval for new work under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme after March 31, 2024. Yadav interacted with Patil over the issue. The state government is trying to lay the foundation of the government’s ambitious Ken-Betwa project as early as possible. This also figured in the talks between Yadav and Patil.

