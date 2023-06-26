PM Modi's Bhopal Visit: Check His Full Schedule Here

PM Modi's Bhopal Visit: Check Program Schedule Here | PTI/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in state capital Bhopal on Tuesday. He will flag off two Vande Bhart trains from Rani Kamlapati station and then address a meeting of 3,000 booth-level workers at Motilal Nehru Stadium. Earlier, the PM's road show got cancelled due to heavy rain alert in the city.

All preparations for the PM’s arrival are being looked after by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself. In this regard, Chouhan also held a review meeting today.

The minute to minute schedule of PM Modi’s program in Bhopal is listed below.

Arrival And Flagging Off Of Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Bhopal from Delhi at 8.35 am on Tuesday. He will reach Bhopal airport at around 9.50 am, where he will be welcomed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as per the protocol.

From the airport, PM Modi will leave for Barkatullah University at 10.15 am. Then, he will leave for Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station at 10.30 am to flag off two Vande Bharat trains by 11.00 am.

BJP Workers Conference And Departure

PM Modi will leave for Lal Parade Ground from Rani Kamlapati station by road at 11.05 am. He will participate in the BJP workers conference and interact with 3,000 booth level workers at Motilal Nehru Stadium from 11.15 am to 12.15 pm.

