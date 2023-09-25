PM Modi Reaches Bhopal, To Address BJP Workers' Meet On Birth Anniversary Of Deendayal Upadhyaya

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bhopal airport on Monday morning at around 10:55 am on a special IAF aircraft. He was received by state home minister Narottam Mishra. From here, the PM is set to fly to the Jamboree Maidan helipad in a chopper to address a mega BJP workers’ rally.

This PM Modi’s third visit in merely 45 days to the poll bound Madhya Pradesh.

The workers’ congregation will mark the formal conclusion of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra taken out by the BJP from September 3 to seek the blessings of the public. It also coincides with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. The yatras taken out from Vindhya, Mahakoshal, Malwa, Gwalior Chambal and Bundelkhand covered a distance of 10880 kilometers in 21 days and passed through 223 assembly constituencies.

BJP workers at Jamboree Maidan | FP Photo

Lakhs of workers at the venue

"Modiji is going to address 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya," MP BJP chief VD Sharma said.

FP Photo

He said lakhs of BJP workers are expected to reach the venue. "They are very excited to hear Modiji," Sharma added.

