Places across Madhya Pradesh witnesses fall in temp

BHOPAL: Day as well as night temperature continued to fall all over the state on Saturday infusing chill in atmosphere. Icy wind blowing from snow-clad mountain of Northern belt is responsible for the drop in temperature.

Bhopal witnessed sunny weather but due to icy winds there was much chill in atmosphere.For the last two days, the temperature consistently reduced infusing much chill in atmosphere.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3 degree Celsius with further fall of 1 degree Celsius, was 5 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degree Celsius with fall of 1.9 degree Celsius, was 1.8 degree Celsius below normal.